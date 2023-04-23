Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|231.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 231.5 points 38 times.
- The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 30-14, a 68.2% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 49 games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.
- The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|49
|59.8%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
- The Celtics average just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).
- When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this season.
- The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|23-26
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|7-4
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
