Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will see Drey Jameson on the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of a four-game series, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Padres have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+120). The total is 9 runs for this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-145
|+120
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (50%) in those contests.
- Arizona is 6-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona's games have gone over the total in 11 of its 22 chances.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-4
|6-6
|5-2
|7-8
|9-5
|3-5
