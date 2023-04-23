How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 18 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 74 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 105.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.344 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drey Jameson will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 14-5
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|W 9-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Joe Musgrove
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Yu Darvish
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Brad Keller
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Max Castillo
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Freeland
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|José Ureña
