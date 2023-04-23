Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres (11-12) will clash with Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-10) at Chase Field on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+120). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (0-2, 3.44 ERA) vs Drey Jameson - ARI (2-0, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Diamondbacks and Padres matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 5-6 (45.5%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Padres have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 10 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.