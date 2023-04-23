On Sunday, Evan Longoria (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In 54.5% of his games this year (six of 11), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings