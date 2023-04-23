After hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .293 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (47.1%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings