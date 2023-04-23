Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (hitting .045 in his past 10 games, with two walks), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .143 with a double, a triple and four walks.
- McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
- Darvish (0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.