The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (hitting .045 in his past 10 games, with two walks), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .143 with a double, a triple and four walks.

McCarthy has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings