Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 23, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .250 with two walks.
  • Herrera has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Herrera has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
  • Darvish (0-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
