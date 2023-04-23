Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Rojas (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .389. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (12 of 18), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- In eight games this season (44.4%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 18 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.