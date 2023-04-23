On Sunday, Josh Rojas (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .389. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (12 of 18), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

In eight games this season (44.4%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 18 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

