Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
- Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.
- Marte has had a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (15.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 11 of 20 games (55.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
