After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
  • Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.
  • Marte has had a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this year (15.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 11 of 20 games (55.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
