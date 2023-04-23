After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.

Marte has had a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (15.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 11 of 20 games (55.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings