After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .266.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (13 of 19), with at least two hits five times (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings