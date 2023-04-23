Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .266.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (13 of 19), with at least two hits five times (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
