The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .310 with three doubles.

Ahmed has had a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

In four games this year (30.8%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

