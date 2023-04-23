The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is batting .310 with three doubles.
  • Ahmed has had a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • In four games this year (30.8%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
