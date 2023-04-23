On Sunday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In six of 10 games this year (60.0%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (50.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
