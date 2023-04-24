The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .188.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Keller (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
