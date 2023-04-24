The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%) Walker has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this season (52.4%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings