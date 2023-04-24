The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%) Walker has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 11 games this season (52.4%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .194 batting average against him.
