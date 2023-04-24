Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%) Walker has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this season (52.4%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .194 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.