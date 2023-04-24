Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 24 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 11 of 23 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals will send Keller (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing batters.
