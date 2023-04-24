Diamondbacks vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brad Keller takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Chase Field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +105. The total is 10 runs for this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|10
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite once.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.
- Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-10-1).
- The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-5
|6-6
|5-3
|7-8
|9-6
|3-5
