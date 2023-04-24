In the series opener on Monday, April 24, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (5-17). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The contest's over/under has been set at 10.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (23.8%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 4-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+180) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

