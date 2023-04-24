Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Longoria has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals are sending Keller (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
