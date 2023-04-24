On Monday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has had an RBI in four games this year.

In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings