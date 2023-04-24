After hitting .367 with a double, a home run, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .288 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (44.4%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings