Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .356 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (41.2%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals will send Keller (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .194 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.