The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .356 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (41.2%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

