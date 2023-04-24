After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has a double, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .150.
  • McCarthy has picked up a hit in 28.6% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of them.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals will send Keller (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing batters.
