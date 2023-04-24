On Monday, Josh Rojas (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 22 hits.
  • He ranks 35th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Rojas has recorded a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).
  • He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .194 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.