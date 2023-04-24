Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Josh Rojas (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 22 hits.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).
- He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .194 against him.
