On Monday, Josh Rojas (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 22 hits.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).

He has not homered in his 19 games this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 19 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings