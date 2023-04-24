On Monday, Ketel Marte (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .280 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and two walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
  • Marte will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last games.
  • Marte has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Marte has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
  • In 12 games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Keller makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .194 batting average against him.
