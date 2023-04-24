Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .263 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in seven games this year (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Keller (2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
