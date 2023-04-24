Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .263 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in seven games this year (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Keller (2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
