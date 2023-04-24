Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pavin Smith -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the mound, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .321 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In six of 11 games this season (54.5%) Smith has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Smith has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
