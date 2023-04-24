Pavin Smith -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the mound, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .321 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In six of 11 games this season (54.5%) Smith has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Smith has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Keller makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
