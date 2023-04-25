Alek Thomas -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .182 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 22 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings