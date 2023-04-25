Alek Thomas -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .182 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals will send Singer (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
