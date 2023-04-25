Christian Walker -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Walker has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (50.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 22 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings