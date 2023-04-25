Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (50.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 22 games so far this season.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.14, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
