Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 25 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .529.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 31st in slugging.
- Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this season, with multiple hits in 37.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (20.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (50.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.14, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.