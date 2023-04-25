Corbin Carroll and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with 25 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .529.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 31st in slugging.
  • Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this season, with multiple hits in 37.5% of those games.
  • He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year (20.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (50.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Singer (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.14, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.