Tuesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) against the Kansas City Royals (5-17) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on April 25.

The probable starters are Ryne Nelson (1-0) for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brady Singer (1-2) for the Kansas City Royals.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

Arizona has played as favorites of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 110 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

