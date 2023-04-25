Diamondbacks vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
The favored Diamondbacks have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-145
|+120
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored just once and won that contest.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.
- The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Arizona has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-11-1 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-5
|6-6
|5-3
|8-8
|10-6
|3-5
