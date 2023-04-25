Ketel Marte and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 21 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .425.

The Diamondbacks are fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Arizona ranks 11th in runs scored with 110 (4.8 per game).

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.353).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Nelson is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres W 9-0 Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals - Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals - Home Zac Gallen Ryan Yarbrough 4/28/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Noah Davis 4/29/2023 Rockies - Away Tommy Henry Kyle Freeland 4/30/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson José Ureña 5/2/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray

