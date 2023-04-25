When the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) and Kansas City Royals (5-17) face off at Chase Field on Tuesday, April 25, Ryne Nelson will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Royals will send Brady Singer to the hill. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-145). The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Singer - KC (1-2, 8.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Diamondbacks and Royals game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

In the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in five, or 22.7%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 4-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alek Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+145) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.