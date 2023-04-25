Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- hitting .367 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .367 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Singer (1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.14, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
