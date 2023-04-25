Josh Okogie could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 112-100 win over the Clippers, Okogie had six points.

Now let's break down Okogie's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.3 7.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 12.3 13 PR -- 10.8 11.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Josh Okogie has made 2.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.7% of his team's total makes.

Okogie is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Okogie's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Clippers allow 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have given up 25 per game, 10th in the league.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Okogie vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 25 6 3 1 0 1 1 4/20/2023 21 6 7 1 0 0 2 4/18/2023 15 7 3 2 1 0 0 4/16/2023 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/9/2023 30 13 7 3 2 0 2 2/16/2023 41 24 5 1 6 0 3 12/15/2022 25 11 11 2 1 1 2 10/23/2022 1 2 1 0 0 0 0

