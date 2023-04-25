Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After hitting .195 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- Rojas has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In eight games this season (42.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
