After hitting .195 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).
  • In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In eight games this season (42.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
