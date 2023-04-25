Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .282 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.
- In 72.7% of his 22 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Marte has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
- He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.