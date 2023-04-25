After batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings