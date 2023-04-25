After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .355 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (33.3%).
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Singer (1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
