Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .355 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (33.3%).
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Singer (1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
