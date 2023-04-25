The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns have a 3-1 series lead.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

  • Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 12.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (224)
  • The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Clippers (40-42-0) this season.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the total in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (40 of 82).
  • The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, higher than the .300 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (9-21).

Suns Performance Insights

  • Phoenix ranks 17th in the NBA with 113.6 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 111.6 points allowed per game.
  • The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.
  • The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
  • When it comes to shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's buckets) and 36.2% from beyond the arc (29%).

