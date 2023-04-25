The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns have a 3-1 series lead.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 12.5)

Clippers (+ 12.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Clippers (40-42-0) this season.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the total in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (40 of 82).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, higher than the .300 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (9-21).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix ranks 17th in the NBA with 113.6 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 111.6 points allowed per game.

The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's buckets) and 36.2% from beyond the arc (29%).

