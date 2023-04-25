Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Clippers.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-12.5)
|224
|-800
|+575
|BetMGM
|Suns (-12.5)
|223.5
|-900
|+600
|PointsBet
|Suns (-12.5)
|224
|-769
|+550
|Tipico
|Suns (-12.5)
|224.5
|-900
|+600
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.
- The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams score 224.7 combined points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has covered 42 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- Los Angeles is 40-42-0 ATS this season.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-120
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-110
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-125
|18.0
|Chris Paul
|14.5
|-110
|13.9
|Torrey Craig
|8.5
|-130
|7.4
