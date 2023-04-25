In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Clippers.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Clippers Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-12.5) 224 -800 +575 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-12.5) 223.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-12.5) 224 -769 +550 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-12.5) 224.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.
  • The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 224.7 combined points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Phoenix has covered 42 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Los Angeles is 40-42-0 ATS this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Devin Booker 30.5 -120 27.8
Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1
Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0
Chris Paul 14.5 -110 13.9
Torrey Craig 8.5 -130 7.4

