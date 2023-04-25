The Phoenix Suns are 12.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns have a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is 223.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 223.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 46 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points.

The average point total in Phoenix's contests this year is 225.2, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns are 43-38-0 ATS this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 49 times and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.

Phoenix has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 46 56.1% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over six times.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers give up.

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 3-4 42-40 Clippers 40-42 0-0 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

