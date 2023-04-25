How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will face the Los Angeles Clippers.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, BSAZ, BSSC
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are posting 114.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.
- Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 113.9 in away games.
- The Suns are averaging 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
