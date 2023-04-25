In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will face the Los Angeles Clippers.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, BSSC

TNT, BSAZ, BSSC Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).

Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are posting 114.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.

Phoenix gives up 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 113.9 in away games.

The Suns are averaging 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries