Player prop bet odds for Deandre Ayton, Russell Westbrook and others are available when the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (-125) 10.5 (-139) 0.5 (-167)
  • The 18 points Ayton has scored per game this season is 2.5 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (15.5).
  • Ayton has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (10.5).
  • Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-120) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-118) 2.5 (-105)
  • The 27.8 points Devin Booker scores per game are 2.7 less than his over/under on Tuesday (30.5).
  • He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.
  • Booker's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.
  • He has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-111) 7.5 (-110) 5.5 (+105) 2.5 (+110)
  • The 29.1 points Kevin Durant scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Tuesday.
  • Durant has collected 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).
  • Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Durant has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-118) 7.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 1.5 (-161)
  • The 25.5-point over/under for Westbrook on Tuesday is 9.6 higher than his scoring average.
  • Westbrook has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).
  • Westbrook's assist average -- 7.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (8.5).
  • Westbrook has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Clippers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mason Plumlee Props

PTS REB AST
5.5 (-139) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (+120)
  • Mason Plumlee's 10.8 points per game average is 5.3 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Plumlee's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 3.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).
  • Plumlee's season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 1.6 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.