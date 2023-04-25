Deandre Ayton is a player to watch when the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) meet at Footprint Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Saturday, the Suns knocked off the Clippers 112-100, led by Kevin Durant with 31 points (plus six assists and 11 rebounds). Westbrook was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 37 points, and he chipped in four assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 11 6 0 0 3 Devin Booker 30 9 7 3 0 3 Chris Paul 19 4 9 3 3 3

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton leads the Suns at 10 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.7 assists and 18 points. He is ninth in the league in rebounding.

Devin Booker leads his squad in both points (27.8) and assists (5.5) per contest, and also posts 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Durant puts up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 56% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul is tops on the Suns at 8.9 assists per contest, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.9 points. He is fourth in the NBA in assists.

Torrey Craig puts up 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 23 3.2 4.9 1.6 0.5 1.6 Kevin Durant 22.3 5.3 4 0.5 1 2 Chris Paul 12.1 4.2 6 1.3 0.6 1.9 Deandre Ayton 12.1 8.2 0.5 0.5 0.6 0 Torrey Craig 12 4.4 1.2 0.6 0.8 1.7

