The Phoenix Suns, Torrey Craig included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Craig, in his last showing, had eight points in a 112-100 win over the Clippers.

Now let's break down Craig's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.4 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 14.3 17.6 PR -- 12.8 16.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Clippers

Craig is responsible for attempting 6.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Craig's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Clippers allow 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the NBA.

Conceding 25 assists per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 12th in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Torrey Craig vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 25 8 5 0 0 1 0 4/20/2023 27 15 4 2 3 0 0 4/18/2023 32 17 3 2 5 0 2 4/16/2023 27 22 4 1 2 0 1 4/9/2023 6 3 2 0 1 0 0 2/16/2023 27 6 6 0 2 0 0 12/15/2022 18 9 5 0 1 1 1 10/23/2022 25 8 9 2 2 0 0

