Top Cavaliers vs. Knicks Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Mitchell, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Cavaliers were defeated by the Knicks on Sunday, 102-93. Darius Garland scored 23 in a losing effort, while Jalen Brunson led the winning squad with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Garland
|23
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Jarrett Allen
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Caris LeVert
|14
|9
|2
|1
|1
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Knicks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|29
|6
|6
|1
|1
|5
|RJ Barrett
|26
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Josh Hart
|19
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell paces the Cavaliers at 28.3 points per contest, while also posting 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He is seventh in the NBA in scoring.
- Evan Mobley posts a team-high 9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 16.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 55.4% from the floor.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 21.6 points. He is seventh in the NBA in assists.
- Jarrett Allen posts 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Caris LeVert puts up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and puts up 4.1 assists.
- Brunson is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Knicks get 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|25.7
|3.8
|4.6
|1.3
|0.4
|2.9
|Immanuel Quickley
|NY
|17.9
|3.8
|3.7
|1.4
|0
|2.6
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|11.1
|9.1
|2.5
|0.5
|1.7
|0.1
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|18.4
|2.6
|4
|1.2
|0.1
|1.6
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|16.5
|1.7
|5.1
|1
|0.3
|1.7
|Mitchell Robinson
|NY
|7
|9.8
|1.3
|1.1
|2.6
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.