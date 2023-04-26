The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .226 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run in 12 games this year (52.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
  • The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Yarbrough makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 31-year-old lefty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .294 against him over his seven appearances this season.
