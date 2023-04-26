Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Royals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (28) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .474 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (40.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has had an RBI in five games this season (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%).
- In 52.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Yarbrough makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .294 against him this season. He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
