On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Royals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (28) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Carroll is batting .474 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (40.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has had an RBI in five games this season (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%).

In 52.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

