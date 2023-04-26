Diamondbacks vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) and the Kansas City Royals (6-18) facing off at Chase Field (on April 26) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Diamondbacks.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (3-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) for the Kansas City Royals.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- How to Watch: BSAZ
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.
- Arizona has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -275 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
- Arizona has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 119.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|Padres
|W 9-0
|Zac Gallen vs Seth Lugo
|April 22
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Joe Musgrove
|April 23
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Drey Jameson vs Yu Darvish
|April 24
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Tommy Henry vs Brad Keller
|April 25
|Royals
|L 5-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Brady Singer
|April 26
|Royals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|April 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Freeland
|April 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs José Ureña
|April 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Austin Gomber
|May 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Jon Gray
|May 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Andrew Heaney
